Ford CEO Explains How Badly The Americans Are Outclassed In The Chinese Market

China’s electric vehicle industry has seemingly risen out of nowhere and become a global goliath. To say Ford CEO Jim Farley is impressed would be an understatement.

“It’s the most humbling thing I’ve ever seen,” Farley said, speaking of his trips to China at the Aspen Ideas Summit on Friday. During an interview with the journalist Walter Isaacson, Farley said he’s been to China six or seven times in the past year to scope out the competition.

One of his big takeaways is the advanced tech in those vehicles. “They have far superior in-vehicle technology,” Ford’s CEO said.