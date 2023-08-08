Ford CEO Explains How Lack Of Planning Hampers Use Of OTA Updates

Over-the-air updates are (usually) wonderful. They mean fewer trips to the dealer to apply software fixes to your car and updating your vehicle with new features Tesla-style. More and more vehicles capable of receiving these updates are being built, but not all of these cars are getting them very frequently. Those that are—well, they seem to be running into weird problems. So what's the deal?

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently touched on this topic during an interview on the Fully Charged Podcast. The answer boils down to a deep-rooted manufacturing and procurement process long utilized by legacy automakers: outsourcing components.