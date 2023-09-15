Ford CEO FINALLY Realizes Why Consumers Are Avoiding His EVs

Ford CEO Jim Farley said today that consumers are not committing to electric vehicles because they have anxiety, and it is not range anxiety.

“They don’t have range anxiety, they have charging anxiety,” Farley said on Fox Business. “We’re going into the mass consumers who have a lot of charging anxiety.”

The comments came in response to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm’s recent four-day, 600-mile journey from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Memphis, Tennessee, with a fleet of legacy automaker electric vehicles.

Granholm’s trip was far from smooth, as the Secretary had several bumps in the road related to charging. At one point, ICE vehicles that were in communication with the Secretary’s fleet of cars were tasked with parking at EV chargers in an inadvertent instance of ICEing — a term used for when combustion engine vehicles park at and block EV chargers.