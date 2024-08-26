Ford CEO Hints the Dark Horse Will Be A Performance Sub Brand

Ford hosted their second quarter earnings call nearly a month ago, but it appears an interesting detail slipped under the radar. During his opening remarks, Ford CEO Jim Farley referred to Dark Horse as a sub-brand.

In particular, the executive said “We … took our product portfolio from too many generic vehicles and infused it with passion and purpose. We built out our iconic F-Series and Transit lines, as well as passion vehicles like Mustang and the new Bronco lineup, and sub-brands like Raptor and Tremor and Dark Horse.”