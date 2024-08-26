Ford CEO Hints the Dark Horse Will Be A Performance Sub Brand

Agent009 submitted on 8/26/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:38 AM

Views : 314 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford hosted their second quarter earnings call nearly a month ago, but it appears an interesting detail slipped under the radar. During his opening remarks, Ford CEO Jim Farley referred to Dark Horse as a sub-brand.
 
In particular, the executive said “We … took our product portfolio from too many generic vehicles and infused it with passion and purpose. We built out our iconic F-Series and Transit lines, as well as passion vehicles like Mustang and the new Bronco lineup, and sub-brands like Raptor and Tremor and Dark Horse.”


Read Article


Ford CEO Hints the Dark Horse Will Be A Performance Sub Brand

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)