Ford CEO Jim Farley Says It No Longer Knows How To Make Small Vehicles Profitable

Some interviews can be watershed moments. I never knew Jim Farley was a catholic born in Argentina, but his chat with La Nación revealed more than just that to me. It showed that even a car guy working for the auto industry can be between a rock and a hard place when it comes to decision-making. Lately, that decision has been to dance a tango, but carmakers are alone. That loneliness comes from how hard it is for them to sell profitable products. When they do find something that truly helps them make money, they have to stick with these vehicles, even if that will inevitably drive them to lose market share and shrink. That is what Farley shared in his interview with the Argentinian newspaper.



Read Article