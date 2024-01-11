Ford CEO Paints The 2027 Ranger EV Pickup As A Game Changer - Do You Believe Him?

A new Ford Ranger EV is on the way to rival the likes of the Maxus T90 EV and Isuzu D-Max BEV. The all-electric pick-up truck is being developed by a ‘skunkworks’ team in California with a new platform and is set to launch in 2027. Ford currently has the F-150 Lightning as its sole pure-electric pick-up and while no mention of UK availability has been made on the Ranger-sized model, we expect it to continue the American firm’s dominance of the mid-size pick-up in Britain. Ford CEO Jim Farley let slip some details on the new electric truck at a recent Q3 earnings call. “In 40 years in the industry, I’ve seen a lot of game changer products, but the midsize electric pick-up designed by our California team has got to be one of the most exciting. It’s [an] incredible package and consumer technology for a segment we know well. It matches the cost structure of any Chinese auto manufacturer building in Mexico in the future.”



Read Article