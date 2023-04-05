Ford CEO Say Not Everyone Will Make It - Workforce Doesn't Have The Skills To Move Forward

The ongoing revolution in the auto industry will not come without sacrifices, warned the sector’s largest U.S. employer.

Speaking at the Future of Everything conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal, Ford CEO Jim Farley said the transition to next-generation digital and electric cars requires in many cases a different kind of talent his company doesn’t yet have and will not be able to fully source internally.

“This is the hard part: I’m not sure we can upskill everyone; I don’t think they’re going to make it,” Farley said. “There’s a new skill set we’re going to need, and I don’t think I can teach everyone—it will take too much time. So there is going to be disruption in this transition.”