Ford CEO Says Large SUV And Truck EVs Have Unsolvable Problems - It Took Them This Long To Figure It Out?

Ford CEO Jim Farley did not mince words while explaining some of the drawbacks of fully electric large SUVs and trucks.

During Ford’s Q4 2024 earnings call on Wednesday, the automaker shared its electrification roadmap, reiterating that it would focus on small and medium-sized EVs that are more economically viable instead of going all guns blazing with battery-electric models across all segments.

“For larger retail, electric utilities, the economics are unresolvable,” Farley said. “These customers have very demanding use cases for an electric vehicle. They tow, they go off-road, they take long road trips. These vehicles have worse aerodynamics and they're very heavy, which means very large and expensive batteries.”