Ford CEO Says No More Boring Cars - Has He Looked At His Line Up Lately?

Ford CEO Jim Farley is a man who knows his audience. The chief executive has made a few statements that are guaranteed to please the enthusiasts among Ford’s fans at the ongoing Detroit Auto Show. While the face of a global company will typically do that to keep spirits up and appease Wall Street, Farley’s authentic excitement for cars (and racing) leads me to believe that the man’s really on a mission. That mission? No boring cars.

“Rule No. 1 at Ford: no boring products,” Farley told Automotive News at the event. “We do not make shampoo.”

Ford drastically changed its product strategy years ago when it axed its passenger car portfolio from the North American market, focusing purely on crossovers, SUVs, trucks, and performance vehicles. We’ve seen some truly cool stuff come out of Dearborn since then, though there’s always been a lingering feeling they’re underserving a sector of the automotive industry—but that’s another story for another time.