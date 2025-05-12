Ford CEO Says The Company Was Forced To Sell EVs Rather Than Affordable Vehicles

The CEO of Ford Motor Co. is revved up for the Trump administration's plan to make automobiles affordable, as he expressed his praise for helping to bring car prices back down. "What you should know is that this is a victory for affordability and common sense. As the president said, we will be able to offer more affordability on our popular models, and we'll be able to launch new vehicles built in America that are more affordable because of this rule change," Ford CEO Jim Farley said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday. "Frankly, [the Corporate Average Fuel Economy] was totally out of touch with the market reality. We were forced to sell EVs and other vehicles. We're not going back to gas-guzzlers," he continued. "We have a lot of EVs and a lot of hybrids at Ford, but now customers get a chance to choose what they want, not by what we force on them."



