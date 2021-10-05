Ford CEO Teases Existence Of An Electric Bronco

Most folks who'd rather leave than love the new Ford Bronco have taken issue with one thing: the powertrain. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder should be fine as a base, and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is plenty stout, too. However, the Blue Oval was never going to escape the traditional off-roading crowd's love for V8s. Likewise, by launching it without an electrified option, it received criticism from forward-thinkers to boot.

Ford hasn't really addressed this problem publicly, though the company's CEO Jim Farley did give a pretty plain-English response to a doubter on Twitter today. When asked why the Dearborn automaker didn't have a battery-electric Bronco on the way, Farley said, "Why do you think we don't?"
 




