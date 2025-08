The American Nürburgring war is on.

On Thursday, Chevrolet came out swinging and announced the Corvette ZR1 and ZR1X both beat the Ford Mustang GTD’s Nürburgring lap time. It took less than two hours for Ford CEO Jim Farley to respond, “Congrats to the Corvette team. Game on,” he said.

The exchange took place on the Corvette Instagram account, where Farley just… dropped in and made the comment on the announcement post. That post, reads, “Corvette fans–we got ’em.”