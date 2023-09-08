Ford CEO To Take A 600+ Mile Road Trip In A F-150 Lightning - What Will He Discover?

The time has come for executives to roam parts of the country and see what their EV customers are dealing with. Ford's CEO is already on the road. Here's why Jim Farley is doing this and why he should've gone even farther to get an accurate snapshot of what all-electric vehicle owners must deal with in today's America. Ford's CEO is on a 626-mile journey from Silicon Valley to Las Vegas. He and the team will also stop in Los Angeles to discuss business with some potential partners. They'll also meet with dealers, salespeople, and some communities to talk about the next steps forward and how EV life has been until now.



Read Article