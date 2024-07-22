Ford CEO Wants Americans To Embrace Small Cars It Doesn't Build Any More

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently declared that US buyers need to “get back in love with smaller vehicles” as the automaker pledged to offer a more affordable EV by 2027. This bold statement got us thinking about Ford’s past offerings in smaller segments and wondering if any of them should make a comeback.

Last year, the average vehicle sold in the US weighed 4,329 lbs (1,964 kg), an increase of 1,000 lbs (454 kg) compared to 1980. While this growth can be attributed to significant technological and safety upgrades, it also results from the increase in size and the electrification trend that pushes weights upward.