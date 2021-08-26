Ford Cancels Plans For A Bronco Pickup Truck

A rumored Ford Bronco pickup truck has been canceled, Automotive News reported Wednesday.

While never officially confirmed by Ford, a Bronco pickup sketch was briefly shown in a Ford design video released late last year, and Automobile reported last summer that the project was locked in for a 2024 launch.

A Bronco pickup would make sense as a rival to the Jeep Gladiator, and would fit with Ford's aspiration to turn the Bronco nameplate into a sub-brand with multiple models. That's why expectation of a Bronco pickup was so high in the first place.