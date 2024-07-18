Ford Cancels Plans To Build EVs At Canadian Factory - Will Build Super Duty Trucks Instead

Ford Motor Co. says it will build Super Duty trucks at its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario and move planned production of a three-row electric utility vehicle elsewhere.
 
Details on where the EV production will be done were not disclosed. Ford, which like other automakers is grappling with a more complicated EV sales picture than anticipated a few years ago, said it "remains committed to developing a growing and profitable electric vehicle business."
 
The announcement from the company Thursday morning said that Ford would add initial capacity for 100,000 F-Series Super Duty trucks at the plant. That means a third North American plant, in addition to Kentucky Truck and Ohio Assembly, would produce the trucks.


