Ford Captures 11% Of The EV Market In July

Ford appears to recover from the supply chain nightmare and the microchip shortage, as it posted stellar monthly sales in July. Ford’s new vehicle sales rose 36.6% from a year ago, while the rest of the industry is estimated to have declined by 10.5%.



We can hear champagne popping at Ford’s headquarters in Detroit after what appears to be one of the best months in a very long time. The Blue Oval sold a total of 163,942 vehicles in July, up 7.7% from June and an eye-popping 36.6% from July 2021. The results are buoyed by impressive sales for the company’s SUVs and the F-Series trucks, which have become the bestsellers in the U.S. This comes after a less than optimal 2021 due to a fire at one of Ford’s chip suppliers in Japan.



Read Article