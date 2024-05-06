Ford Caught Benchmarking A Cadillac CT4 V Blackwing Alongside A Mustang

Ford CEO Jim Farley started a media fire last month when he said that a Mustang four-door sedan isn't out of the question. And while that seemed like it could have just been a throwaway line, Farley's fire will be stoked even further, now that a Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing was spotted at Ford's Dearborn test track testing alongside, you guessed it, a Mustang. It's worth noting that there currently isn't a single sedan in Ford's U.S. lineup, so Ford's possession of a CT4-V Blackwing could be for benchmarking a future sedan, such as the one Farley hinted at back in May. If that's the case, however, Ford isn't just testing out any old sedan, but one of the best, most capable, and most exciting performance sedans on the market. Y'know, the kind you'd study if you're building a high-performance Mustang sedan.



Read Article