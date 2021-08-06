Ford Caught Benchmarking The Jeep Gladiator - Is a Bronco Pickup In The Works?

Originally based on the Ranger, the new Bronco's platform isn't exactly the hardest for Ford to adapt back into a pickup. And by now, there's plenty of evidence to suggest Ford will do exactly that, with multiple reports indicating a launch no later than the model year 2025. In the same way the Bronco was supposed to buck the Jeep Wrangler off its high horse, its pickup derivative will seek triumph over the Gladiator, which is why Ford has reportedly been photographed benchmarking Jeep's truck. Photos published by Ford Authority depict a Gladiator Mojave entering and leaving what's said to be Ford property wearing Michigan manufacturer plates. These plates are available exclusively to car companies, which use them on their pre-production prototypes, press cars, company cars, or bought-in models from rivals for testing.



