Ford Caught Testing New Sedan On American Soil

It's been a few years since Ford completely abandoned the traditional passenger car game in America, dedicating its attention to crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks—well, these and the Mustang, which remains the only V8-powered muscle car in production. As a result, you can understand our excitement when we laid eyes on this prototype, can't you? Dressed in white and sprinkled with camouflage on the front and rear fascias and on the side skirts, this tester was spotted in the open in the United States of America. So, what is it? The facelifted iteration of the Mondeo, which used to be known as the fusion in our market.



