Ford Ceo Claims RWD Performance Sedans Are Being Considered

As most are well aware, Ford opted to stop selling sedans in the U.S. altogether a few years ago, which sent shockwaves through the industry. However, Ford CEO Jim Farley later revealed that The Blue Oval had lost "billions" on sedans in recent years, which have largely fallen out of favor with American shoppers that moved on to crossovers and SUVs. Despite this, Ford has been rumored to be considering a new sedan for the American market, and some recent comments from Farley once again support that speculation. "But now, since we have this really challenger project, skunk works project for this affordable EV, the sedan silhouette turns out to be very clean aerodynamically," Farley said during a recent interview with Forrest's Auto Reviews. "And so we're thinking about should we do - and I love the feedback from your viewers. Should Ford do a rear wheel drive performance, high performance affordable sedan with a really cool closure system in the back so you can carry a lot of stuff as an all-electric, with you know, incredible performance. That's the way I'm thinking about the sedan."



