Ford Challenges Tesla To A Drag Race Between The Mach-E 1400 And The Model S Plaid

It appears that the newly-unveiled Tesla Model S Plaid has received its first challenge, and from a worthy competitor, no less. In a recent post on Twitter, Ford CEO Jim Farley responded positively to the idea of the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 — the automaker’s one-off monster— drag racing the Tesla Model S Plaid.

The suggestion came as a response to an initial post from the Ford CEO thanking Ford Performance for letting him take the 1400-hp monster out for a spin. Asked if the Mach-E 1400 would be drag racing the Tesla Model S Plaid “for bragging rights,” Farley responded with a quick “Good idea.” This, of course, practically sets the stage for one of the most exciting all-electric drag races to date.



