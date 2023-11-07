Ford Claimed EV Sales Were Leading The Way In Q2 - They Forgot Mention It Was Downward

Ford's second-quarter sales results were presented last week as a triumph, with the tagline "Ford EV sales gain momentum." Ford's data shows that EV sales have shrunk in the quarter by 2.8 percent. In the meantime, industry insiders reveal that dealerships have lots filled with Mustang Mach-Es and don't accept new allocations, forcing the Blue Oval to get creative. Corporate communication is something to marvel at, considering how half-truths are used to paint a rosy picture of what is, essentially, a disaster. They don't call people in the industry "spin doctors" for nothing. Ford's second-quarter results are a great example of what can be done when you put your mind to it. Reading the press release, you will understand that Ford did brilliantly in ramping up EV production, sales of electric vehicles are growing, and all the charts are through the roof. Going deeper into Ford's own data shows that things are not looking good, and EV sales are actually down for the quarter.



