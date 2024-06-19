Ford Claims It Lost Billions In The Segment With Uncompetitive Sedans But May Return With An EV

Ford hasn’t offered a four-door sedan in the US for several years. The discontinuation of the Taurus and Fusion spelled the end for the Blue Oval’s traditional three-box sedans, with consumer preference for SUVs, crossovers, and pickups cited as the reason. It was said that Ford lost a lot of money on propping up the traditional yet under-performing sedan nameplates. However, whispers that Ford may return to the segment have been heard for some time now. Two years ago, an official sketch of a four-door Mustang was released to the public. Then, Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, expressed his openness to the idea of a four-door Mustang in May.



