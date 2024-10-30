Ford Claims New Midsized EV Truck Will Match Chinese On Price

Agent009 submitted on 10/30/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:12:43 AM

Views : 416 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Even though Ford’s F-150 Lightning sales more than doubled in the third quarter of 2024 and even went up 86% year-over-year, the Blue Oval’s EV division is still many billions in the red, according to the recently released Q3 earnings report. While the company’s EVs are doing better (especially the Lightning), Ford adjusted projections down after Q3.
 
One big, persistent challenge: getting the costs of both EVs and their batteries down to where they can actually be sold profitably. Outside of Tesla, which took years to pull that off, that's proving to be a complex and difficult task for the entire auto industry. And it's a big problem when the only thing holding back a potential influx of cheap Chinese EVs is tariffs. 
 
So on Q3's earnings call, CEO Jim Farley said Ford's upcoming electric midsize truck has a lofty goal: match what China can do with its EV manufacturing costs. And that means simplify, simplify and simplify some more. 


Read Article


Ford Claims New Midsized EV Truck Will Match Chinese On Price

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)