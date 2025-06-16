Ford Claims People Don't Care What Engine They Have In A Car Anymore - Who's To Blame?

Ford believes the days when combustion engines defined a vehicle are largely behind us. It’s not just because EVs are gaining traction worldwide at the expense of ICE cars. People don’t care as much as they once did about what powers a car. Vice Chair John Lawler made this point during a Bernstein conference, arguing that customer interest in conventional engines is waning. “I don’t think that consumers really think about powertrains the way they did 30 years ago. Where [combustion engines] defined what a vehicle was; the horsepower, the displacement, the torque, and everything about the vehicle; I think a lot of that is gone." While you and I might be tempted to disagree with his statement, he’s not wrong. The fact is, most people aren’t car enthusiasts. The reality in 2025 is that most buyers have other priorities when shopping for a new vehicle. Whether it’s design, infotainment, or safety and driver assistance systems, other factors now rank higher in the decision-making process.



