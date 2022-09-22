Ford Claims That Electric Mach-E Your Neighbor Owns Gave You That V8 Mustang In Your Driveway

Last week, Ford used the occasion of the Detroit Auto Show to reveal its latest iteration of the Ford Mustang, and to the surprise of many, it was presented without electrification of any sort. Remember when the all-electric Mustang Mach-E debuted, and so many people felt that this heralded the end of the combustion-powered pony car?

But as it turns out, the introduction of the electric crossover is the very reason that the new Mustang was able to be produced without a low-emission electrified powertrain. Speaking with CNBC, Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed that the Mach-E's electric powertrain has given the brand enough regulatory credits to keep the V8 alive and even sell some to rivals.