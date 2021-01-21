Ford Clamps Down On Suppliers That Leak Confidential Information

A memo that’s reportedly an internal Ford document obtained by Automotive News says that the automaker is threatening “business repercussions” and “recovery actions” against suppliers who are found responsible for leaked Ford photos or information.

Ford called out Tier 1 suppliers specifically but stopped short of naming a particular supplier or even a specific leak. We’ve recently seen leaked images of the Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport, and upcoming Ford Maverick pickup truck. The memo does not name specific vehicle models, which could be seen as a confirmation of the leaked vehicle images.