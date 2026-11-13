Ford Collaboration Produces The Expedition Tremor Project Overland Family SUV

Agent009 submitted on 11/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:04:36 AM

Views : 372 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Meet the Ford Expedition Tremor: Project Overland. It is a one-off custom overlanding concept build that came out of the hands of Ford and Fox Factory Vehicles engineers. The build, which previews potential future factory-backed off-road packages, will make its public debut at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.
        
Ford is well aware that off-road enthusiasts always come up with something for their off-road-ready SUV, which is a work in progress for its entire life. Sometimes, it’s a couple of extra inches. Other times, it’s about a winch or beefier tires.


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Ford Collaboration Produces The Expedition Tremor Project Overland Family SUV

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