Ford Collaboration Produces The Expedition Tremor Project Overland Family SUV

Meet the Ford Expedition Tremor: Project Overland. It is a one-off custom overlanding concept build that came out of the hands of Ford and Fox Factory Vehicles engineers. The build, which previews potential future factory-backed off-road packages, will make its public debut at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.

Ford is well aware that off-road enthusiasts always come up with something for their off-road-ready SUV, which is a work in progress for its entire life. Sometimes, it’s a couple of extra inches. Other times, it’s about a winch or beefier tires.