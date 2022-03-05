Ford Confesses, New Lightning Pickup Has More Power Than Originally Claimed

This applies to both the standard and the extended-range battery packs, where the former now delivers 452 horsepower – up from the targeted 426 ponies originally promised. Meanwhile, the extended-range variant will give you 580 hp, as opposed to the targeted 563 hp figure. Both variants will produce 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque, which is more than any other F-150 model ever made.



"We were seriously focused on raising the bar on this truck, including after we revealed it, so we can deliver more for our customers," said F-150 Lightning vehicle engineering manager, Dapo Adewusi. "And our drive for continuous improvement will get a big boost when we start getting feedback and ideas from customers when they receive their Lightnings."





