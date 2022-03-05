Ford Confesses, New Lightning Pickup Has More Power Than Originally Claimed

Agent009 submitted on 5/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:02:53 AM

Views : 322 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This applies to both the standard and the extended-range battery packs, where the former now delivers 452 horsepower – up from the targeted 426 ponies originally promised. Meanwhile, the extended-range variant will give you 580 hp, as opposed to the targeted 563 hp figure. Both variants will produce 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque, which is more than any other F-150 model ever made.

“We were seriously focused on raising the bar on this truck, including after we revealed it, so we can deliver more for our customers,” said F-150 Lightning vehicle engineering manager, Dapo Adewusi. “And our drive for continuous improvement will get a big boost when we start getting feedback and ideas from customers when they receive their Lightnings.”


Read Article


Ford Confesses, New Lightning Pickup Has More Power Than Originally Claimed

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)