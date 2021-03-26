Ford Confirms 125,000 ORDERS For 2021 Bronco Already - Think They Are On To Something?

Agent009 submitted on 3/26/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:20:44 PM

Views : 534 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford has confirmed it has received more than 125,000 orders for the 2021 Bronco.

 

While the automaker started accepting reservations for the Bronco in mid-2020, it only started to accept orders in January and so far, roughly two-thirds of the 190,000 reservations have translated into actual orders.

“The demand… has just been overwhelming,” Ford’s consumer marketing manager Mark Grueber said. “We’re very excited and pleased with the conversion rate and very humbled in terms of the demand that’s out there. So, now we’re just focused on trying to get these customers their Broncos as soon as possible.”

 



Read Article


Ford Confirms 125,000 ORDERS For 2021 Bronco Already - Think They Are On To Something?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)