The Ford F-150 is and has been for 38 consecutive years the single best-selling vehicle in America, and it doesn't sound like its winning streak will be broken anytime soon with the all-new 2021 truck. Despite it just arriving at dealerships this week and 2020 being 2020, early sales of the Blue Oval's ever-popular pickup are already, pardon the pun, picking up. Ford says the very first copies of the redesigned F-150 have already been sold to customers in the Midwest with "the number of retail orders placed at an all-time high," and Ford's got some numbers to back it up. "Customer sold orders are up over 210 percent from a year ago November, and dealer orders for stock are more than double the current production schedule," said Ford marketing and sales vice president Mark LaNeve.



