Ford confirmed that the F150 Lightning, its new electric pickup truck, has now accumulated 130,000 reservations.

Do you think this is an indication of strong demand or not?

Earlier this year, Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of the company’s best-selling pickup truck.

The vehicle has the potential to greatly accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the US since the F-150 is already the best-selling passenger vehicle in the market.