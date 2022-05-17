Ford Confirms F-150 Raptor R - Most Likely Powered By Mustang Shelby GT500 V8

he Ford F-150 Raptor R is one of the most awaited trucks in recent memory. Rumors have swirled for several years now that Ford will deliver a monster off-road pickup with supercharged V8 power. A leaked build sheet suggests that may indeed be the case, as posted by theraptorconnection on Instagram.

The Raptor R has been a long time coming. We first heard whispers about a V8-powered model back in 2020, rumored to pack the mighty supercharged engine of the Mustang Shelby GT500 under the hood. Despite this, when the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor hit the market, it was with a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 under the hood, good for 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.



