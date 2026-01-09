Ford Confirms It Is Expanding Military Projects After US Army Tests

Ford CEO Jim Farley has revealed that the automaker is in talks with the U.S. Defense Department over additional projects, days after a Ford F-250 equipped with an autonomous driving system and counter-drone weapon was spotted undergoing U.S. Army testing. The development comes as Ford works on three Super Duty-based prototypes for potential military use.

Motorbiscuit recently reported that U.S. automakers were exploring opportunities in defense production, including supplying vehicles for the U.S. and European militaries. Farley confirmed that Ford had signed a contract to produce three Super Duty-based prototypes for potential military use, while also indicating that the company is discussing additional defense projects with the U.S. government. Ford Authority quoted the CEO as saying during the Q2 2026 earnings call: