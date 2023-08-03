Ford Confirms That Dealers Will Be Penalized For Allowing Flippers To Buy Vehicles

Ford has a rule in place to punish dealers who knowingly sell special vehicles like the Bronco, Bronco Sport Heritage, Raptor, and Shelby GT350/500 to flippers. This is because Ford wants customers who want to own and keep a Ford vehicle to be able to buy them directly from the dealer. However, the dealers themselves get to decide how to enforce this policy. Recently, a prospective Bronco Raptor buyer in Texas was surprised when they arrived at the dealer to buy the SUV. The dealer presented the cash buyer with a contract that required them to offer the Bronco Raptor back to the dealership first if they ever decided to sell it. The buyer was told that if they didn't sign it, the dealer would add a $20,000 fee.



