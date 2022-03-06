Ford Confirms That The 2024 Mustang Will Have An Available 6 Speed Transmission

Even though it is roughly one year away from being unveiled, supposedly, we already know a few important things about the next generation Ford Mustang. And now, thanks to the Blue Oval, we can add the six-speed manual gearbox to that list.



That’s right, the Dearborn company’s upcoming pony car will still offer a stick shift, and this is no rumor, as it was actually confirmed by Ford themselves in an official teaser video shared on Twitter and a picture accompanying yesterday’s press release that announced new union jobs in the U.S., and investments in several factories.



Read Article