Ford Confirms That The 2024 Mustang Will Have An Available 6 Speed Transmission

Agent009 submitted on 6/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:39:20 AM

Views : 128 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Even though it is roughly one year away from being unveiled, supposedly, we already know a few important things about the next generation Ford Mustang. And now, thanks to the Blue Oval, we can add the six-speed manual gearbox to that list.

That’s right, the Dearborn company’s upcoming pony car will still offer a stick shift, and this is no rumor, as it was actually confirmed by Ford themselves in an official teaser video shared on Twitter and a picture accompanying yesterday’s press release that announced new union jobs in the U.S., and investments in several factories.

Read Article


Ford Confirms That The 2024 Mustang Will Have An Available 6 Speed Transmission

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)