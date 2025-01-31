Ford Confirms Top Class Hypercar For 2027 Le Mans

Ford will return to the top echelon of endurance racing in 2027 with a view to winning the fabled 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time since 1969.

Confirming Autocar’s previous report, Ford said it would develop a hypercar to enter the World Endurance Championship (WEC) in two years' time.

This marks a change of tack for the American firm: it currently builds a Mustang for the lesser GT3 class and previously ran a GT supercar in the GTE class. The new effort will be Ford's first shot at an overall win in decades.