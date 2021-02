On Wednesday, the Blue Oval unveiled the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor with a high-output version of Ford's twin-turbocharged 3. 5-liter V-6.

Power figures haven't been announced, but they won't be enough to take on the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. However, good things will come to those who wait.

Ford spokesperson Dawn Mckenzie told Motor Authority the Ford F-150 Raptor R coming in 2022 will have a V-8 under its hood.



2021 Ford Raptor Photo Gallery