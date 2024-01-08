Ford Considers Hybrid Hypercar To Compete At Le Mans

Ford is considering fielding a hybrid hypercar in the top class of world endurance racing, which could see it go toe to toe with Ferrari for all-out victory at Le Mans for the first time since 1969.

Since the original GT40 bowed out, Ford has not been represented in the upper echelons of sports car racing (except for the ill-fated C100 of the early 1980s), but now as the firm dramatically enhances its focus on motorsport, a return to the front of the grid at La Sarthe is possible.

That’s according to Mark Rushbrook, global director of the Ford Performance motorsport division, who has told Autocar that the firm is “constantly studying or looking at where we can race, or should race”.