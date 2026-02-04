Ford Considers Selling Out The EU By Building Chinese EVs In European Factories

Ford and Geely sliding into a European production partnership sounds like the start of a clash of cultures Hollywood buddy comedy. One side has factory space and rising costs, the other has fresh tech and a tariff problem. Put them together and suddenly Valencia, Spain, might become the auto industry’s most unexpected apartment share.
 
The reported talks center on Geely building cars inside Ford’s European facilities, with Valencia, Spain looking the most likely address. That matters because cars built inside the European Union neatly sidestep the hefty tariffs slapped on Chinese made electric vehicles (which will soon be replaced by strict minimum prices set by regulators).


