Ford Considers Spinning Off EV Division

Some folks in the EV community said it was only a matter of time before some legacy automakers would realize that their current business model may not work for an EV future. In fact, several EV fans have suggested that companies like Ford, GM, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and others should pull their EV division out into new spinoff companies to appeal to investors.

As it turns out, it appears Ford is planning to do just that. According to a report from Bloomberg, Ford is making plans to restructure for a more successful electric vehicle future, and the plan could increase its EV budget by as much as another $20 billion. Bloomberg also notes that Ford is focusing on strategies that have proven successful for Tesla.



