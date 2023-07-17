Ford Continues To Be The Most Recalled Automaker In The US Well Into 2023

In 2022, Ford issued more recalls than any other US company - automotive or otherwise - and 2023 appears to be following the same trend, with the NHTSA's figures revealing that the Blue Oval has the most automotive recalls in the first half of the year. As per the NHTSA, Ford has already issued some 31 recalls this year, pertaining to more than 4.1 million vehicles in America. At the same point last year, Ford had issued 44 recalls affecting over 6.7 million vehicles, so things may be improving slightly. However, it's still very concerning that Ford continues to struggle with quality.



