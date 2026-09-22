Ford Copies Tesla With Fastback Pickup Patent

Agent009 submitted on 9/22/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:12:50 AM

Views : 148 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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Are fastback pickups the next big thing? Not long after CarBuzz found three different patents for a fastback truck from Ram, the CarBuzz research team has now found one from Ford. It blows Ram's out of the water with extras like a rear window.
 
Plus, it has automatic actuation to help maximize aerodynamics.
 
Plenty of pickup truck owners want their truck's bed to be enclosed, not open. A tonneau cover is the usual go-to, and there is no shortage of options, ranging from one-piece hard covers to roll-up fabric and almost anything in between.
 
 


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Ford Copies Tesla With Fastback Pickup Patent

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