Ford Currently Has The MUCH Better EV Lineup In Dealers Than GM. So WHY Did GM BEAT Them In The First Quarter Numbers?

Sometimes things in the car biz make ZERO sense.



Ford and GM just announced the sales numbers of EVs for Q1, 2023.



Now you don't have to be a car expert to know that currently with the lineup of the Mustang Mach-E and Lightning pickup, they have the best lineup available to buy TODAY in dealers of the American car companies.



Here is a quote fro their press release:



"Ford’s EV sales grew 41.0 percent in the first quarter on sales of 10,866 electric vehicles. F-150 Lightning sales totaled 4,291 pickups with production capacity actions on track to hit an annual production run rate of 150,000 this year."



YET, with a BETTER lineup, GM BEAT Ford in EV sales in Q1, 20,670 to 15,157. Neither number is very impressive to be honest.



So Spies, tell us, HOW can that be?



What do YOU make of it?



Or can you answer an even larger question. Where will the GROWTH in sales come from for GM and Ford because all we see is incremental gains in 2023 for both companies.



Discuss...





