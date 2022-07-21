Ford Cutting 8,000 High Paying Jobs To Meet Biden's Plan To Shift To Greener EVs

Ford is getting ready to start a large purge. The company is planning on cutting 8,000 jobs. This means approximately 12% of the current workforce will be let go. The last employee headcount redaction happened at the U.S. automaker just three months ago. But now, things are happening at a larger scale, and this move paves the way for a new strategy – going all in on zero-emission vehicles.



A lot of jobs will be cut. This signals a major change ahead for the famous American auto brand. It’s stepping up its game in the EV world.



Ford confirmed three months ago, in April, that it slashed 580 jobs. But that move involved an overhaul that helped clarify the strategy of the company. People from both sides of the business were let go.



Things are now a lot clearer.



