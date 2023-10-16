Ford Cutting F150 Lightning Production As Slow Sales And Supply Chain Issues Mount

Ford may cut a shift at the factory responsible for building the F-150 Lightning due to an alleged drop in demand for the electric pickup truck.
 
A letter sent out by the UAW chapter official who represents workers at the Michigan factory responsible for building the truck claims that the firm will cancel a shift and wants to increase production of its combustion-powered pickups. It has been 18 months since production of the F-150 Lightning commenced and already, sales appear to have dropped significantly.
 
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that our sales for the Lightning have tanked,” the official wrote.


