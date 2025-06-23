Ford Dealer Sells Buyer Wrong Bronco, Now Demands More Money

Everyone wants to leave the dealership feeling like they got a good deal, right? Well, one new Ford Bronco owner is probably going to remember their “good deal” for a while, although not necessarily for the reasons they expected. What should’ve been a smooth purchase turned into a bit of a fiasco, as the dealership allegedly sold the wrong SUV and tried to squeeze thousands more out of the buyer. It all started a few weeks ago in North Carolina, when a Ford shopper was looking for an SUV that could handle beach trips. Naturally, the Bronco Outer Banks, named after the islands off the state’s coast, fit the bill perfectly. The buyer signed the papers, took the car home, and was probably already imagining their sand-filled adventures. But just two weeks later, the dream started to unravel.



beach time

byu/audioshrub inFordBronco









Read Article