Ford Dealer Sells Customer A Bronco For Christmas Then Demands It Be Returned

Ford delivered 5,120 Bronco Sport SUVs to customers in the fourth quarter of 2020, and this top-of-the-line Badlands was one of them. Despite being a demo car, a Florida dealer mistakenly sold it to a customer, only to call him back the very next day, asking him to return the vehicle.

The owner traded in his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, made a down payment of nearly $2,500, and accessed financing to buy a Bronco Sport he technically shouldn’t have been allowed to purchase. He took delivery of the boxy off-roader on December 22 and got a call back from the dealer 24 hours later to bring back the Bronco Sport on Christmas Eve.