Ford Dealership Lots Will Remain Empty Until At Least The End Of Summer

Ford is delaying dealer allocations across the United States while it struggles with supply chain issues.

The car manufacturer has reportedly informed its dealers that allocations will be delayed and that wholesale deliveries will be lighter until the end of May. This comes in response to news from Ford that it has already lost 100,000 units of production after 37 suppliers failed to provide necessary parts on schedule.

In response to supply chain bottlenecks, Ford expects its U.S. sales to drop by 12 per cent to 1.66 million this year, down from the 1.9 million vehicles sold locally last year. As it stands, Ford’s sales are down 11 per cent year-to-date and dropped by 21 per cent in February.